Wall Street Zen Upgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to “Buy”

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGPI. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $25.74 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $548.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

In related news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 560,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,848.30. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 81,616 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $2,108,957.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,764.40. This represents a 69.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 334,535 shares of company stock worth $8,224,668 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,702,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 987,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,879,000 after buying an additional 243,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

