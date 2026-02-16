SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect SiriusPoint to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 0.5%

SPNT opened at $20.50 on Monday. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiriusPoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SiriusPoint by 867.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

