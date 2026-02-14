Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment. Its Railroad-Pinion Project is an early to intermediate stage gold exploration project situated at the southeast end of the Carlin Trend of north-central Nevada. The Railroad-Pinion Project straddles the Pinon Range in the Railroad Mining District of northeastern Nevada and consists of a contiguous land position totaling approximately 30,404 gross acres and over 28,721 net acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

