Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Short Interest Up 198.5% in January

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 133,754 shares, a growth of 198.5% from the January 15th total of 44,814 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HAUZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

