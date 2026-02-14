pippin (PIPPIN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $662.87 Million

pippin (PIPPIN) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, pippin has traded up 262.6% against the U.S. dollar. pippin has a total market capitalization of $662.87 million and approximately $83.95 million worth of pippin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pippin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pippin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.15 or 0.99827551 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pippin

pippin’s total supply is 999,996,253 tokens. pippin’s official Twitter account is @pippinlovesyou. pippin’s official website is pippin.love.

Buying and Selling pippin

According to CryptoCompare, “pippin (PIPPIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. pippin has a current supply of 999,996,253. The last known price of pippin is 0.60174736 USD and is up 22.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $76,194,917.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pippin.love.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pippin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pippin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pippin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pippin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pippin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.