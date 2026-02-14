Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,019,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,130,403,000 after acquiring an additional 376,499 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,274,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,871,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,122,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,224,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,141,000 after buying an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

