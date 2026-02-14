Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP) Short Interest Update

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,892 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,807 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of IOPP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -0.13.
About Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF
