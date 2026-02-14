Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP) Short Interest Update

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,892 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,807 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IOPP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -0.13.

About Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF

The Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (IOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in Indian equity securities of any market capitalization. The fund targets companies that are expected to benefit from the broad themes capturing Indias growth story. IOPP was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

