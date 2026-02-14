Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Expands By 57.7%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,311 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 21,122 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. 20,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,219. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Established in 1866 as The Huntington National Bank, the organization has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading financial institutions in the U.S. Midwest. It operates as the parent company of Huntington National Bank, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to individual and institutional clients.

The company’s core business activities span consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management.

