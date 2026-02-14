Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.99. 34,938,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 32,687,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rigetti Computing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

