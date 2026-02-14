Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aurora Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aurora completed a 1,000‑mile driverless run from Fort Worth to Phoenix, showcasing long‑haul capability that supports commercialization prospects and partner confidence. Aurora Adds 1,000-Mile Driverless Run from Fort Worth to Phoenix

Aurora completed a 1,000‑mile driverless run from Fort Worth to Phoenix, showcasing long‑haul capability that supports commercialization prospects and partner confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and a $13 price target, signaling conviction in Aurora’s longer‑term upside and technology moat. Needham Reaffirms Buy

Analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and a $13 price target, signaling conviction in Aurora’s longer‑term upside and technology moat. Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis suggests competitive barriers are eroding in a way that can favor well‑capitalized early movers like Aurora, potentially improving TAM capture over time. Aurora Innovation: Barriers To Entry Are Fading

Industry analysis suggests competitive barriers are eroding in a way that can favor well‑capitalized early movers like Aurora, potentially improving TAM capture over time. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on cadence to revenue and commercialization milestones; use it to judge execution versus guidance. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on cadence to revenue and commercialization milestones; use it to judge execution versus guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage includes a valuation review as share swings have drawn attention; useful for investors reassessing risk/reward but not a direct catalyst. Assessing Aurora Innovation Valuation

Recent coverage includes a valuation review as share swings have drawn attention; useful for investors reassessing risk/reward but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in the feed show zero and NaN values and are internally inconsistent; treat current short‑interest data as unreliable until exchanges publish corrected figures.

Short‑interest reports in the feed show zero and NaN values and are internally inconsistent; treat current short‑interest data as unreliable until exchanges publish corrected figures. Negative Sentiment: Aurora lowered FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $14M–$16M versus consensus near $19.9M, signaling slower near‑term commercial traction and pressuring near‑term valuation and sentiment.

Aurora lowered FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $14M–$16M versus consensus near $19.9M, signaling slower near‑term commercial traction and pressuring near‑term valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target from $5.50 to $4.70 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces near‑term sell‑side upside and may temper momentum. TD Cowen Lowers Target

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.48 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, CEO Christopher Urmson acquired 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,040. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

