AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.89 and last traded at $82.22. 30,093,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 17,425,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.92.

Positive Sentiment: BlueBird 6 successfully unfolded in orbit, validating AST’s large aperture Block‑2 design, increasing confidence that its satellites can deliver 4G/5G to regular smartphones and unlocking commercial agreements and material revenue commitments. This materially reduces the company’s primary technical risk and supports the long‑term growth thesis. BlueBird 6 Unfolds

BlueBird 6 successfully unfolded in orbit, validating AST’s large aperture Block‑2 design, increasing confidence that its satellites can deliver 4G/5G to regular smartphones and unlocking commercial agreements and material revenue commitments. This materially reduces the company’s primary technical risk and supports the long‑term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: AST priced repurchases of roughly $300M of convertible senior notes — a balance‑sheet cleanup that reduces some legacy liability but is being executed alongside new financing, so the net capital impact is mixed. Repurchases Priced

AST priced repurchases of roughly $300M of convertible senior notes — a balance‑sheet cleanup that reduces some legacy liability but is being executed alongside new financing, so the net capital impact is mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest data in February shows zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days ratio — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and is not currently meaningful for near‑term positioning.

Published short‑interest data in February shows zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days ratio — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and is not currently meaningful for near‑term positioning. Negative Sentiment: AST launched a $1.0B convertible note offering (due 2036) to fund its rollout; markets viewed the raise and the potential dilution/debt load negatively, triggering selling pressure. MarketWatch on $1B Raise

AST launched a $1.0B convertible note offering (due 2036) to fund its rollout; markets viewed the raise and the potential dilution/debt load negatively, triggering selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into AST, which raises legal/monitoring risk and can weigh on sentiment. Pomerantz Investigation

Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into AST, which raises legal/monitoring risk and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Retail chatter and premarket selling intensified after the funding announcement; insiders have sold shares recently, which markets often interpret as a near‑term negative signal. MSN Retail Chatter Yahoo Insiders Selling

Retail chatter and premarket selling intensified after the funding announcement; insiders have sold shares recently, which markets often interpret as a near‑term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley cut its price target from $105 to $95 and moved to Neutral, which reduces upside perceived by some analysts. B. Riley Price Target Change

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Securities decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 2.70.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $773,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 382,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,572,882.50. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,765 shares of company stock worth $187,236 and have sold 2,354,621 shares worth $164,348,075. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

