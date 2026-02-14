Short Interest in WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WTPI) Drops By 30.0%

WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WTPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,976 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 57,070 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:WTPI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 138,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund (Ticker: WTPI) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) managed by WisdomTree, Inc The fund seeks to provide investors with consistent income by selling put options bi-weekly on the S&P 500 Index, targeting a 2.5% premium. This strategy aims to capitalize on the volatility premium in the options market, potentially offering attractive income opportunities, especially in flat-to-down market conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.