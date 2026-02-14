Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $151.77 and last traded at $153.11, with a volume of 83247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Charles River Associates from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $305,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,619.74. The trade was a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Associates in the second quarter valued at $4,923,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Associates by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Charles River Associates by 259.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI) is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management advisory services. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company provides expert analysis to support litigation, regulatory proceedings, and strategic decision-making. Its multidisciplinary teams draw on academic rigor and industry experience to deliver quantitative and qualitative insights tailored to clients’ needs.

The firm’s service offerings include competition economics, antitrust and merger analysis, intellectual property valuation and damages assessment, and risk management.

