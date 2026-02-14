UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $330.39 and last traded at $330.39, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get UCB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UCBJF

UCB Stock Up 1.5%

About UCB

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.48.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.