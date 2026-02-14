iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 214,229 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 407,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. 236,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.