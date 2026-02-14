Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,569,112 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 15th total of 5,951,479 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,257,931 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,257,931 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TMF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,463,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,527. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMF. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $145,000.

About Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.