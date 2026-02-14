Short Interest in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Expands By 58.4%

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,761 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 6,794 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $50.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBJ. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

