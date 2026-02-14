Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH) Short Interest Up 58.9% in January

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 1,349 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.0842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF ( NYSEARCA:FCSH Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated investment-grade. FCSH was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

