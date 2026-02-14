Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH) Short Interest Up 58.9% in January

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 1,349 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $24.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.0842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.
The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated investment-grade. FCSH was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.
