Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 603,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 273,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The company had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

