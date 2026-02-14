Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,892 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 2,622 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.
Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.
