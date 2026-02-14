Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,892 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 2,622 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. 6,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

