Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 6,400 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,200,547.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,231.10. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Iron Mountain

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted results and revenue beat — Iron Mountain reported Q4 AFFO and adjusted metrics that topped expectations and revenue grew ~16.6% year-over-year, driven by both storage rental and services. Iron Mountain Q4 AFFO Beat, Storage Rental & Service Revenues Rise

Adjusted results and revenue beat — Iron Mountain reported Q4 AFFO and adjusted metrics that topped expectations and revenue grew ~16.6% year-over-year, driven by both storage rental and services. Positive Sentiment: Data-center boom and record growth — Management highlighted strong demand for land leases and data-center capacity (AI-driven workloads), marking another year of record performance and helping push growth businesses to the fore. Iron Mountain Shatters Record

Data-center boom and record growth — Management highlighted strong demand for land leases and data-center capacity (AI-driven workloads), marking another year of record performance and helping push growth businesses to the fore. Positive Sentiment: Strong FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance — The company raised FY‑2026 revenue and EPS guidance materially above Street consensus, citing continued data-center leasing and diversified revenue streams, which supports re-rating expectations. Iron Mountain forecasts annual revenue above estimates

Strong FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance — The company raised FY‑2026 revenue and EPS guidance materially above Street consensus, citing continued data-center leasing and diversified revenue streams, which supports re-rating expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Iron Mountain announced a quarterly dividend (record March 16; payable April 3), supporting income-oriented investor interest given the company’s yield profile. (Company release)

Dividend declared — Iron Mountain announced a quarterly dividend (record March 16; payable April 3), supporting income-oriented investor interest given the company’s yield profile. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Valuation context — Analysts are revisiting valuation after the record quarter and upbeat guide; some note the stock’s premium multiples on adjusted metrics versus historicals and peers, so upside depends on execution and margin trends. A Look At Iron Mountain Valuation

Valuation context — Analysts are revisiting valuation after the record quarter and upbeat guide; some note the stock’s premium multiples on adjusted metrics versus historicals and peers, so upside depends on execution and margin trends. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS miss and one-offs — On a GAAP basis the quarter included items that produced an EPS shortfall vs. consensus, which could concern short-term investors focused on headline earnings. MarketBeat Q4 EPS details

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 228.59 and a beta of 1.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 652.83%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

