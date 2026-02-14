YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,458 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the January 15th total of 671 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.2%

ABNY stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $41.63. 3,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,000.0%.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Airbnb stock (ABNB) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. ABNY was launched on Jun 24, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

