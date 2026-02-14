Story (IP) Tops One Day Volume of $81.30 Million

Story (IP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Story has a market cap of $290.44 million and $81.30 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Story coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Story has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.15 or 0.99827551 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Story Coin Profile

Story launched on February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,023,908,319 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol. The official website for Story is www.story.foundation. Story’s official message board is www.story.foundation/blog.

Story Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,023,898,798 with 350,371,711 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 1.13663177 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $83,507,739.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Story should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Story using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

