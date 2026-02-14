ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 16,700 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI opened at $200.40 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.37 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

