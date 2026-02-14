Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Heineken to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Heineken from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Heineken Stock Performance

Heineken Company Profile

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. Heineken has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on‑trade and off‑trade channels as well as e‑commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

