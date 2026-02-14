Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stake Boosted by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $109.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

