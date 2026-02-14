Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,600 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,238,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,041,000 after acquiring an additional 146,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,579,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,279,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,642,000 after purchasing an additional 103,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,662,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.57.

WTW stock opened at $287.74 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $275.60 and a one year high of $352.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

