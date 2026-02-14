Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 631,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

