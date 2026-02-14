DeAgentAI (AIA) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

DeAgentAI (AIA) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. DeAgentAI has a market cap of $12.91 million and $14.47 million worth of DeAgentAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeAgentAI has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeAgentAI token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeAgentAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.15 or 0.99827551 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeAgentAI Token Profile

DeAgentAI’s genesis date was September 18th, 2025. DeAgentAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,500,000 tokens. DeAgentAI’s official Twitter account is @deagentai. The official message board for DeAgentAI is medium.com/@deagent.ai. The official website for DeAgentAI is deagent.ai.

DeAgentAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeAgentAI (AIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeAgentAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,830,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeAgentAI is 0.12453997 USD and is up 18.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $13,496,272.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deagent.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeAgentAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeAgentAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeAgentAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeAgentAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeAgentAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.