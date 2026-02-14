Head to Head Comparison: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hexcel and Rocket Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 1 11 3 0 2.13 Rocket Lab 1 6 7 1 2.53

Hexcel currently has a consensus price target of $82.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Rocket Lab has a consensus price target of $72.92, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Rocket Lab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Lab is more favorable than Hexcel.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $1.89 billion 3.60 $109.40 million $1.38 65.10 Rocket Lab $436.21 million 82.58 -$190.18 million ($0.38) -177.47

This table compares Hexcel and Rocket Lab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hexcel has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab. Rocket Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexcel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hexcel has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Lab has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Rocket Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hexcel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Rocket Lab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and Rocket Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel 5.78% 9.54% 5.08% Rocket Lab -35.64% -27.26% -12.21%

Summary

Hexcel beats Rocket Lab on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets fabrics, multi-axials, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and rail transportation. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, rotorcraft blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in rotorcraft blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings; and RF interference control products for military and aerospace applications. This segment also provides interference control materials, structural composites, and services; dielectric absorber foams; magnetic absorbers; and thermoplastics for commercial and defense applications. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron, a reusable orbital-class small rocket; and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

