Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.5176 and last traded at $0.5176. 35,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5150.
Painted Pony Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $83.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Painted Pony Energy Company Profile
Painted Pony Energy Ltd was a Calgary-based independent oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development and production of high-value natural gas and condensate resources. The company’s core operations were centered in the Montney formation of northeast British Columbia, where it pursued a liquids-rich natural gas strategy designed to generate strong cash flows from low-decline, long-lived reservoir properties.
Painted Pony’s primary business activities included the drilling of horizontal wells, the installation of compression facilities and the optimization of production through infrastructure connectivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Painted Pony Energy
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.