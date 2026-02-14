Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.5176 and last traded at $0.5176. 35,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5150.

Painted Pony Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $83.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd was a Calgary-based independent oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development and production of high-value natural gas and condensate resources. The company’s core operations were centered in the Montney formation of northeast British Columbia, where it pursued a liquids-rich natural gas strategy designed to generate strong cash flows from low-decline, long-lived reservoir properties.

Painted Pony’s primary business activities included the drilling of horizontal wells, the installation of compression facilities and the optimization of production through infrastructure connectivity.

