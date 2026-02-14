CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.0050.

CapitaLand Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Group is a Singapore-based diversified real estate developer, investor and asset manager. The company’s operations span integrated developments in residential, commercial, logistics, data centre and lodging sectors. CapitaLand undertakes the full property life cycle—from land acquisition and development to leasing, asset management and divestment—while providing real estate services such as property and facility management. It also sponsors and manages a suite of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and private funds, offering investors access to a broad range of property assets.

Founded in 2000 through the consolidation of PSA’s property interests, CapitaLand has grown through strategic development projects and acquisitions across Asia and beyond.

