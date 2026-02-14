CannabisCoin (CANN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $159.49 Thousand

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $159.49 thousand and approximately $4.58 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 122% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,371.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.61 or 0.00805169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.45 or 0.00503681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.75 or 0.00398957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00079204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

