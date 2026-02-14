Tagger (TAG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Million

Tagger (TAG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Tagger has a total market cap of $39.60 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Tagger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tagger has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Tagger token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tagger

Tagger was first traded on December 26th, 2024. Tagger’s total supply is 405,380,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,380,800,000 tokens. Tagger’s official Twitter account is @taggerai. The official website for Tagger is www.tagger.pro.

Tagger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tagger (TAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tagger has a current supply of 405,380,800,000 with 108,404,572,594 in circulation. The last known price of Tagger is 0.00037565 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $2,831,746.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tagger.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tagger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tagger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tagger using one of the exchanges listed above.

