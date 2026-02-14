MultiBank Group Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.14 Million ($MBG)

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. MultiBank Group has a market cap of $38.14 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MultiBank Group has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One MultiBank Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.15 or 0.99827551 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MultiBank Group Token Profile

MultiBank Group’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 995,140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. The official website for MultiBank Group is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io. MultiBank Group’s official message board is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news.

MultiBank Group Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 995,140,000 with 190,952,450.52865527 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 0.30284933 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,292,622.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiBank Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MultiBank Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

