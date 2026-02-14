Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Holdings Increased by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,677,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 235,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.