Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 45.1% in January

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 165,558 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 301,701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,107,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,107,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boxlight currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOXL

Boxlight Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.02. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($11.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is a technology company specializing in interactive display solutions and collaborative learning systems. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a range of hardware and software products aimed at enhancing engagement in educational and corporate environments. Boxlight’s portfolio includes interactive flat-panel displays, digital whiteboards, ultra-short-throw projectors and touch-enabled accessories that facilitate hands-on instruction and group collaboration.

Complementing its hardware offerings, Boxlight provides proprietary software platforms such as ClassFlow, which enable cloud-based lesson delivery, real-time assessment and content management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.