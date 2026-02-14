Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,907 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the January 15th total of 1,269 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BFRGW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Bullfrog AI has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Inc provides a cloud-based artificial intelligence platform designed to unlock value from high-value technical data in asset-intensive industries. The company’s software ingests and organizes disparate data sources—such as engineering documents, inspection reports and sensor readings—and applies natural language processing and machine learning to enable rapid search, analytics and knowledge management. By automating manual data-handling tasks, Bullfrog AI helps clients improve operational efficiency, reduce risk and accelerate decision-making.

The Bullfrog AI platform comprises modular applications that address key use cases in fields such as reliability engineering, field operations and regulatory compliance.

