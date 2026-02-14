Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NAII opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.90% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc (NASDAQ: NAII) is a developer and contract manufacturer of nutritional supplements and related health products. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company specializes in turnkey solutions for dietary supplement and functional food brands, combining scientific research with large-scale production capabilities.

NAII’s product portfolio spans a wide range of dosage forms, including softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, effervescent drink mixes and chewables.

Featured Stories

