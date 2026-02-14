MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Trading 15% Higher – Should You Buy?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 28,918,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 13,046,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

MediaZest Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

Insider Activity at MediaZest

In other MediaZest news, insider James Abdool acquired 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.53. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in February 2005.

