iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.5560, with a volume of 6196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 64,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Germany equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

