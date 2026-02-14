Global Dollar (USDG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.75 Million

Global Dollar (USDG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Global Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. Global Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,307.66 or 0.99935782 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Global Dollar

Global Dollar’s genesis date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 1,572,130,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. Global Dollar’s official website is globaldollar.com. The official message board for Global Dollar is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481.

Buying and Selling Global Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 1,572,130,361.3384. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99991139 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $16,931,418.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

