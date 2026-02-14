SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $454.91 and last traded at $441.36, with a volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $436.28.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — SiTime reported $1.53 EPS vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of $113.3M (up ~66% YoY), providing a clear near‑term fundamental tailwind. Earnings & data

Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — SiTime reported $1.53 EPS vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of $113.3M (up ~66% YoY), providing a clear near‑term fundamental tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — multiple brokerages have Buy/Outperform calls and raised targets (UBS, Needham, Stifel, Barclays among them), giving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target near $409, which supports longer‑term upside. Analyst coverage

Analyst support — multiple brokerages have Buy/Outperform calls and raised targets (UBS, Needham, Stifel, Barclays among them), giving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target near $409, which supports longer‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership and momentum — institutions hold ~84% of shares and the stock has traded near 52‑week highs, which can amplify moves in either direction. Ownership data

High institutional ownership and momentum — institutions hold ~84% of shares and the stock has traded near 52‑week highs, which can amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Business exposure — SiTime’s MEMS timing products serve telecom, data center, automotive and industrial markets (structurally attractive but still cyclical with semiconductor demand). Company profile

Business exposure — SiTime’s MEMS timing products serve telecom, data center, automotive and industrial markets (structurally attractive but still cyclical with semiconductor demand). Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale by Samsheer Ahamad — sold 9,100 shares (~$4.02M) on Feb 11, a ~14.7% reduction in his stake; sizable single‑day sellings often weigh on sentiment. Insider sale

Large insider sale by Samsheer Ahamad — sold 9,100 shares (~$4.02M) on Feb 11, a ~14.7% reduction in his stake; sizable single‑day sellings often weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider/director selling — Director sale reported at ~$1.51M plus Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares (~$904k) and 500 shares (~$208k) across Feb 10–11; multiple Form 4s increase near‑term selling pressure and may raise investor questions. Director sale SEC filing

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $400.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.38.

SiTime Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.02 and its 200-day moving average is $303.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.90 and a beta of 2.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.08, for a total transaction of $904,104.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,924,870.96. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total value of $4,017,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,938 shares in the company, valued at $23,370,538.86. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,777 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at $64,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $83,977,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,452,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,027,000 after acquiring an additional 144,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

