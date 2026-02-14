ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 99.1% in January

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,029 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the January 15th total of 10,560 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 6.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

BIS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.