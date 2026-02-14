Freysa Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (FAI)

Freysa (FAI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Freysa has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Freysa has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $761.89 thousand worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freysa token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freysa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,307.66 or 0.99935782 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Freysa Token Profile

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. The official website for Freysa is www.freysa.ai. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai.

Buying and Selling Freysa

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.00139077 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $641,402.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freysa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freysa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freysa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freysa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.