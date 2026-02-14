Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $800,000 in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $DVYE

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 117,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,676 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 256,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVYE opened at $34.46 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

