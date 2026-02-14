Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,425 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 286,518 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,495,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

