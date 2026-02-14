Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Up 15% – Still a Buy?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) rose 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 and last traded at GBX 1.15. Approximately 10,976,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,049,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

