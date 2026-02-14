Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 489,010 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 327,850 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,729 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 387,729 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beamr Imaging in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beamr Imaging currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Beamr Imaging Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BMR opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Beamr Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Beamr Imaging by 15.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Beamr Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beamr Imaging by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beamr Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) is a technology company specializing in perceptual image and video compression solutions. The company develops software encoders and cloud-based optimization tools that reduce file sizes while preserving visual quality. Its proprietary technology analyzes visual data in accordance with human perception, allowing media providers to deliver high-resolution content with lower bandwidth consumption.

Beamr’s product suite includes an image optimization SDK, a video encoder that supports multiple codecs, and an API for cloud integration.

Recommended Stories

