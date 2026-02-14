Beverley Lepine Sells 500 Shares of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,654.40. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gold.com Stock Up 5.6%

NYSE:GOLD opened at $60.95 on Friday. Gold.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Gold.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — GOLD reported $0.91 EPS vs. $0.70 consensus and posted revenue of $6.48B vs. ~$3.41B expected, a sizable top‑line beat that underpins the stock’s rally. Earnings & Revenue Beat

Q4 beat — GOLD reported $0.91 EPS vs. $0.70 consensus and posted revenue of $6.48B vs. ~$3.41B expected, a sizable top‑line beat that underpins the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and target increases — Zacks moved GOLD to “strong‑buy” and other firms (DA Davidson, Northland, Roth MKM) raised ratings or targets this week, boosting demand from momentum and research‑driven buyers. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades and target increases — Zacks moved GOLD to “strong‑buy” and other firms (DA Davidson, Northland, Roth MKM) raised ratings or targets this week, boosting demand from momentum and research‑driven buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced — Company declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend (ex‑date Feb 20), which can attract income buyers but is largely priced in. Dividend Notice

Dividend announced — Company declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend (ex‑date Feb 20), which can attract income buyers but is largely priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Increased coverage / sector write‑ups — Several head‑to‑head and sector pieces (e.g., comparisons with peers) raise visibility but are informational rather than clearly catalytic. Peer Coverage

Increased coverage / sector write‑ups — Several head‑to‑head and sector pieces (e.g., comparisons with peers) raise visibility but are informational rather than clearly catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — CEO Gregory Roberts disclosed sales totaling tens of thousands of shares (e.g., 80,000 shares at ~$63.16), a material reduction in his stake that can be read negatively by the market. CEO SEC Filing

Large insider selling — CEO Gregory Roberts disclosed sales totaling tens of thousands of shares (e.g., 80,000 shares at ~$63.16), a material reduction in his stake that can be read negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Multiple director/exec sales — COO Brian Aquilino (10,000 sh), director Jess M. Ravich (multi‑transaction sales including 62,204 sh) and other directors sold shares across Feb. 10–12, reinforcing negative sentiment around insider liquidity events. Insider Trades Summary

Multiple director/exec sales — COO Brian Aquilino (10,000 sh), director Jess M. Ravich (multi‑transaction sales including 62,204 sh) and other directors sold shares across Feb. 10–12, reinforcing negative sentiment around insider liquidity events. Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability concern — The announced payout implies a very high payout ratio (~170% reported), raising questions about cash allocation and whether the dividend is sustainable long term. Dividend Analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,971,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,408,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

